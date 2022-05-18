Doyle Wealth Management Sells 50 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $147,976,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $90,133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Moody’s by 2,546.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 218,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Moody’s by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 707,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,146,000 after acquiring an additional 123,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Moody’s stock traded down $11.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,582. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $276.79 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.89. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

