Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,877,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDY opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

