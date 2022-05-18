DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DTM stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $56.17. 26,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,345. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTM. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

