DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00010884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $331,583.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.00505778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00036410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,939.84 or 1.73023356 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

