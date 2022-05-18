DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $41.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.14. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

