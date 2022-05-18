Dynamite 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,251.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $10,482.79 and approximately $31,251.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00236963 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003085 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.45 or 0.01766758 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

