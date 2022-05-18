EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires 22,547 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 52,611 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 31,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,967 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 884,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,785. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

