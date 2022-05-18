EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James upped their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. 3,360,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,958. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

