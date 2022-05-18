EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Shares in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 442,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,000. FLEX LNG accounts for about 1.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.83% of FLEX LNG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLNG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Shares of FLNG traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 439,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,877. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.14.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

About FLEX LNG (Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.