EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 83,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,327 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 588,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,618. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $825.15 million, a PE ratio of -89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

