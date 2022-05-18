EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 14,503 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.50. The company had a trading volume of 470,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,002. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on SLAB. Cowen reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
