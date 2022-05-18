EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 14,503 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.50. The company had a trading volume of 470,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,002. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLAB. Cowen reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

