EAM Global Investors LLC Grows Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

EAM Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $11.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.86. 509,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.12. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

