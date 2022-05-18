EAM Global Investors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp makes up 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after acquiring an additional 86,359 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,345,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 502,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 63,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBK traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,375. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.85.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

