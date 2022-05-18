EAM Global Investors LLC Increases Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

EAM Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Calix comprises 1.2% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Calix in the third quarter worth $14,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Calix by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 179.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Calix by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,613 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Calix by 1,450.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 200,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187,474 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

CALX stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,715. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

