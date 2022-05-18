EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $10.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. 7,186,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

