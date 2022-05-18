EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 314,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Arlo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 1,189,375 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,773,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 892,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,719. The company has a market capitalization of $598.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

