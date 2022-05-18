EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 44,250 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after acquiring an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF stock traded down $6.84 on Wednesday, hitting $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Consumer Edge cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

