EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. 1,261,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,548. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $230,946.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 11,139 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $615,875.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,157 shares of company stock worth $17,074,262. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

