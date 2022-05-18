eBoost Reaches Market Cap of $452,316.30 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 6% against the US dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $452,316.30 and $4.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00232987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017144 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002050 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003252 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

