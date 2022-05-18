Effect.AI Market Cap Tops $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00107114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00323186 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028972 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008277 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

