Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

