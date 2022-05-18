eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. eMagin shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 236,303 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $27,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,131 shares of company stock worth $225,116. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,909,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

