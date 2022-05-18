eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. eMagin shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 236,303 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.62.
eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,909,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.
eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
