Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.93

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.93 and last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 20707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

ENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $952.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,633,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,146,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 183,676 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after buying an additional 181,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

