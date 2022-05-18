Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the April 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ELEZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Endesa from €25.00 ($26.04) to €26.00 ($27.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Endesa from €22.50 ($23.44) to €22.60 ($23.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endesa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

