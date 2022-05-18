Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,500 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 1,096,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 456.5 days.

ENRFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

ENRFF stock remained flat at $$6.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

