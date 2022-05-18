Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 10.3%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s share price traded down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.85. 387,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,526,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $915.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,675. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,618,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,617,000 after buying an additional 1,398,838 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 4,004.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 788,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 769,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.