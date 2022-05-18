Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.06

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.06 and last traded at $82.86, with a volume of 1490854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,980,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,308,000 after purchasing an additional 323,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,191.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,522,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,941 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,207,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,526,000 after acquiring an additional 160,447 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,822,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares during the period.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

