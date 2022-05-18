Enigma Market Cap Reaches $281,811.97 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $281,811.97 and $164,545.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00197627 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00318711 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

