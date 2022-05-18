Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enjoy Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,850 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Enjoy Technology were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ ENJYW traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 64,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,844. Enjoy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

