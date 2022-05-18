Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enjoy Technology Inc. is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home to store directly to the customer. Enjoy Technology Inc., formerly known as Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., is headquarted in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Enjoy Technology to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ ENJY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,078,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,857. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19. Enjoy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENJY. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,827,000. Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,012,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enjoy Technology by 385.8% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,497 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

