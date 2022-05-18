Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 137.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ennis by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ennis in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the third quarter worth about $241,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

EBF stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Ennis had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.29%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

