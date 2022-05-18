Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 6.4%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 18,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,435,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter worth $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 33.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter worth $150,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.