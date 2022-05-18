EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

NPO opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average is $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.37. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

