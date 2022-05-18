Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 201,060 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,060 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.73% of Discover Financial Services worth $245,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 95.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,183,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,264,000 after purchasing an additional 153,339 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.10. 2,618,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.