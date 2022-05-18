Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.23% of Boeing worth $267,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.90.

NYSE:BA traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,491,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,066. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.94 and a 200 day moving average of $194.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.28 and a 1 year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

