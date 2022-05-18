Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,997 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $169,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,512. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

AON declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.90.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,774 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,251 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

