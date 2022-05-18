Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $215.04 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,528,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339,471 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $215,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after buying an additional 950,763 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after buying an additional 377,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,947,000 after purchasing an additional 353,886 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 778,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 266,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,284,000 after purchasing an additional 256,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. 4,461,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,737. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

