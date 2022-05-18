Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $432.71 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Danaher worth $432,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $5.37 on Wednesday, reaching $243.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

