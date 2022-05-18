Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 244,646 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,646 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Charles Schwab worth $195,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.27. 7,866,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,804,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 222,130 shares valued at $19,107,957. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

