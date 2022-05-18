Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 474,301 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,726,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,301 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of AbbVie worth $369,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,494,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,478. The firm has a market cap of $269.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

