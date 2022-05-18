Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.35% of Humana worth $207,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $20.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.04. 948,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,993. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $441.98 and its 200 day moving average is $433.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $472.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.