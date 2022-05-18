Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 13,214 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,214 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of NVIDIA worth $889,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.97.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $12.39 on Wednesday, reaching $169.38. The company had a trading volume of 54,059,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,890,051. The firm has a market cap of $493.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.43 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

