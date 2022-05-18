Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 159,693 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,693 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.28% of Dollar General worth $153,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded down $25.29 on Wednesday, hitting $202.26. 5,494,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

