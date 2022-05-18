Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $111,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

NASDAQ ETTX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,449. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entasis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.