EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,436. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.54%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.