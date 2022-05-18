EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Gap Up to $50.02

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.02, but opened at $51.38. EPR Properties shares last traded at $51.32, with a volume of 166 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPR. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 27.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 38.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 181.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

