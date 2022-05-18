Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

