Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,751. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $228.00 and a one year high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.