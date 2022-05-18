Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 912 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $11.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.19. 36,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.14. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,393,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

