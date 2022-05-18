Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 319.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.10. 26,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.42. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,591. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.